Hungary's poor Roma children struggle with digital education JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 2:58 a.m.
BODVASZILAS, Hungary (AP) — Mihaly Horvath, a 12-year-old in a village in northeastern Hungary, can't wait for his school to reopen.
As a devastating COVID-19 surge swept Hungary in the spring, classes were suspended and students were ordered to study online. But Mihaly's family, part of Hungary's large Roma minority, doesn't have a computer or internet access at their home in Bodvaszilas, and he says he's falling behind in his lessons as a result.