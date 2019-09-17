Hood calls for preschool, teacher pay, higher K-12 spending

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jim Hood is calling for expanding state-funded preschool, increasing teacher pay and spending more overall on K-12 education.

Hood, Mississippi's attorney general, detailed some of his plans Tuesday to reporters after appearing at a school in Greenville.

Hood says he also wants to expand subsidies for aspiring teachers and make it easier to qualify academically to become a teacher. He says those measures are needed to combat a shortage of educators in Mississippi.

The Republican nominee, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, has said that Hood's plans on education and other topics are unrealistically expensive without tax increases.

During the Republican primary, Reeves proposed a workforce development plan that included calls to expand computer science education and do more to let students earn college credits while in high school.