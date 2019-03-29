Hiwassee College to close at end of spring semester

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials at a private Tennessee college have voted to close the school at the end of its spring semester.

News outlets report Hiwassee College in Madisonville will close May 10. College President Robin Tricoli said in a statement that the decision was based on marketplace trends that include highly subsidized public education, demographic changes, a rural location and declining enrollment.

Hiwassee College was founded in 1849 and is affiliated with the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The school says it currently has 225 students enrolled with 33 graduating in May. Officials say they will help remaining students transfer to other institutions.