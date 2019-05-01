Highlands University student protest cuts to work-study pay

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A group of students is showing its anger over recent changes to work-study pay at Highlands University.

The Las Vegas Optic reports about 40 Highlands students joined in a protest Monday over moves to cut work-study pay amid a budget shortfall.

The university's administration recently asked departments to dock student's pay to $7.50 an hour and set a cap at 20 hours a week until the end of the summer semester.

Highlands University spokesman Sean Weaver says the cuts were needed to balance the school's budget. He says academic departments also have been asked to hold off on purchases that aren't urgent.

Student Regent Rebekah Peoble says the administration made the decision without input from students.

___

