High school softball players graduate in Assembly parlor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Five seniors on the Burlington Area High School girls softball team thought they were going to miss their graduation ceremony because of a state tournament game.

Instead, they graduated in a unique ceremony Friday afternoon in the state Capitol's Assembly chamber just hours before the game.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who represents Burlington in the Legislature, presided over the ceremony. Vos jokingly called himself a "pinch hitter" graduation speaker.

He says it marks the first time in the 100-year history of the Capitol that a high school graduation ceremony had been held in the Assembly chamber.

Vos gave each of the five graduates a commemorative key to the Capitol and commended their team for working together to advance in the state tournament. He says they could give a workshop on teamwork for lawmakers.