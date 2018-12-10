High school English teacher wins Pennsylvania's state award

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — A high school teacher from the Scranton area is Pennsylvania's 2019 teacher of the year.

Abington Heights High School teacher Marilyn Pryle was given the honor Monday by state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera at a professional development conference in Hershey.

Pryle teaches English literature and is the author of seven books for teachers, including "50 Writing Activities for Meeting Higher Standards." She beat out 11 other finalists.

Pryle graduated from the University of Scranton and completed a master's degree in creative writing at Emerson College in Boston.

She'll be Pennsylvania's entrant in next year's national teacher-of-the-year competition. The Department of Education says nominations were submitted by students, parents, peers and others.

__

This story has been corrected to delete an erroneous reference to the teacher's subject matter and to show that the award is for 2019, not 2018.