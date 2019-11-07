Health officials: Data shows "alarming" rise in youth vaping

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Health officials say new data shows an "alarming" rise in vaping by Rhode Island high school students.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Thursday that 10.2% of high school students now report frequent use of vaping products, compared to 3.7% in 2017. Frequent use means using vaping products on 20 or more days in the month prior to taking the survey.

The department's 2019 risk behavior survey also found 30.1% of high school students reported vaping at least once in the last 30 days, compared to 20.1% in 2017.

Overall, 48.9% of high school students and 16.4% of middle school students reported trying vaping in 2019.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the numbers are a "wake-up call." She signed an executive order banning flavored vaping products in September.