Hawaii nonprofit says state education data is incomplete

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii education organization is seeking financial data on public schools but says data released by the state is incomplete.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the Education Institute of Hawaii has come up short in its efforts to collect all the budget data it wants from the state Department of Education.

The nonprofit institute says there is up to $1 billion in unaccounted spending within revenue and expenditure data.

The institute says a 2017 financial audit shows expenditures of $2.8 billion, while the department provided data showing $1.8 billion in expenditures.

The education department says it has turned over numerous data files in response to requests from the institute.

The department says the discrepancy covers spending by state agencies that are not part of the department's financial management system.

