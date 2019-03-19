https://www.westport-news.com/news/education/article/Gunshots-reported-at-UW-Milwaukee-subject-not-13699367.php
University officer shoots individual on Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee says a police officer shot a person on campus.
That individual's condition was not immediately known.
The university tweeted it was a campus officer that shot the person outside the Fine Arts building Tuesday morning. No students or employees were hurt or involved in the incident. Students are currently on spring break.
The police investigation has closed a major street through campus.
