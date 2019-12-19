Groups to make sure no one goes uncounted by census in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Fourteen nonprofit groups in Maine are receiving grants to help make sure difficult-to-count communities in the state are included in the 2020 Census.

The grants are from the Maine Census Outreach Fund 2020, which is a funding effort supported by the Maine Philanthropy Center. The grants range from $5,000 to $15,000 and will help pay for work such as community events, phone banking, adult education programs and other efforts.

Organizers of the funding effort said the extra work will help make sure everyone is counted by 2020 Census. That includes communities that often go undercounted, such as tribal groups, rural residents and young children.

Groups receiving grants include Maine Access Immigrant Network, Maine Children's Alliance and Maine Equal Justice. Organizers said one of the reasons the count is important is because it plays a role in determining federal funding.