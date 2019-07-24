Group misses deadline to block open records exemption

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group seeking to overturn a new law exempting lawmakers' communications with public employees missed the deadline to get the proposal on the ballot.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the group headed by Dickinson electrician Riley Kuntz failed to turn in by midnight Tuesday the nearly 13,500 qualified signatures needed to get the proposal to a statewide vote next year.

The North Dakota Legislature passed the bill with wide bipartisan support. It was sponsored by Republican Sen. Judy Lee of West Fargo.

Kuntz also submitted referral petitions to stop new restrictions on the state auditor and to block funding for the proposed Theodore Roosevelt presidential library.

The deadline to submit signatures for the presidential library referral is Thursday, while the deadline for the auditor proposal is July 31.