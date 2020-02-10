Great Falls public schools closed after threat

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Great Falls Public Schools are closed Monday due to what police say is a “threat to multiple facilities.”

Police have not disclosed the nature of the threat, which affects more than 11,500 students, including those at Christian schools and the University of Providence, which closed as a precaution.

“We realize this is an inconvenience for your family, but the safety of your children is of paramount importance,” police said in a statement.

Opportunities Inc. closed its Head Start program, as well.

Children in need of daycare will be taken to Paris Gibson Education Center and all after-school activities and events are canceled, school officials said.

Great Falls College remained open Monday. Officials said they contacted police who said “"the threat was directed at K-12 schools in Great Falls, and all public schools were closed out of an abundance of caution."

Officers say the public can expect to see an increased police presence at schools throughout the day.