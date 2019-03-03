Grants awarded to rural development, infrastructure projects

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than a dozen grants have been awarded to promote the sustainability of land-based industries in Michigan and support infrastructure benefiting rural communities.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says about $1.2 million will go to 16 projects.

Funding includes $100,000 for Marquette County to replace influent pumps at a wastewater treatment facility. The Michigan Asparagus Industry Research Farm also will get $100,000 to buy an automated sorting machine. Hillsdale will get $100,000 for storm sewer and road improvements.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell said that "through targeted investments and matching funds from businesses, local municipalities and others" the grants can provide opportunities for thousands of businesses and employees "in every corner of the state."