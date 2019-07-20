Grand jury: Florida schools, police bickering over security

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's statewide grand jury says some school districts and law enforcement agencies have not fully complied with security measures enacted after a 2018 high school massacre.

In an interim report released late Friday, the panel said it has "seen and heard troubling evidence of conflicts" between school and law enforcement officials over who is responsible for implementing the new laws and said that has to stop. The new laws required school districts to place police or armed guards on all campuses, implement and improve systems for reporting threats and better provide mental health services for troubled students.

The laws were enacted after a former student with a history of mental problems killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.