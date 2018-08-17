Goucher College cuts math, physics, several other majors

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland liberal arts college is cutting several majors and minors amid a cost-cutting "academic revitalization."

Goucher President Jose Bowen told The Baltimore Sun in a statement that the Towson school needs to reallocate resources, which means cutting majors such as mathematics, physics and music.

In an email to alumni on Wednesday, Bowen said Goucher isn't facing a financial crisis, touting a recent A-minus bond rating from Standard & Poor's. He said cutting programs with dwindling enrollment would help implement a tuition freeze announced last year.

The school is also cutting Russian studies, studio art, theater, religion, elementary education and special education majors. Axed minors include book studies, German and Judaic studies. Meanwhile, the school is adding a visual and material culture major.

Incoming freshmen will still be able to major in eliminated subjects.

