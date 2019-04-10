Gold star father who criticized Trump to speak at graduation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Muslim gold star father who spoke out against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump will be the featured speaker at a Virginia college's graduation.

News outlets report that Khizr Khan will speak at Piedmont Virginia Community College's commencement in May. Frank Friedman, the president of the Charlottesville school, says in a statement that they're honored to have Khan give a speech.

His son U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan was killed in Iraq in 2004. The University of Virginia alumnus was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Khan became well known for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He was born in Pakistan and became a U.S. citizen in 1986. The Charlottesville resident has law degrees from Harvard University and the University of Missouri.