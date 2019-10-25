Girl tells police she was grabbed by man after school

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man may have tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl while she was walking home from school.

A news release from Newport police says the girl said she was walking home from Richey Elementary School in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon when an unknown man grabbed her. Police say the girl was able to break free and contact police.

Officers have talked to the girl and her mother. The department urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of walking alone and the importance of being aware of their surroundings.

The Red Clay Consolidated School District also released a statement through the police department. The district has asked families to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their area.