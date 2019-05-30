Girl graduates 2nd in class, years after parents were killed

D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi teenager has graduated as salutatorian of her high school class, nearly eight years after she came home and discovered that her parents and aunt had been stabbed to death.

The Sun Herald reports that Nina Li Brashear spoke Saturday at the D'Iberville (dee-EYE-ber-ville) High School graduation about the trauma she has overcome since that day in October 2011.

She said the loss of her parents, Chen Rong and Mei Gong Li, and aunt, Mei Jing Li, was "a very dark time." But she also told her classmates "there is always hope, always a new day."

Nina, her sister Anna and brothers Carlos and Joseph were adopted by one of her former teachers and the teacher's husband, who's a pastor. She credits faith with helping her persevere.

