Georgia university warns of layoffs after budget shortfall

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia university is warning some professors that they may be laid off because of a budget shortfall.

The University of West Georgia says it sent non-renewal notices to an unspecified number of faculty members, telling them they may not have jobs next year.

The Times-Georgian of Carrollton reports the 13,000-student university told faculty members that it's facing a $3.1 million shortfall, mainly because 500 fewer freshmen than expected enrolled this fall. Tuition is the largest share of West Georgia's $212 million budget.

Faculty senators were told the $3.1 million cut would remain in place for five years.

Interim President Micheal Crafton says the university is trying to limit the impact of the shortfall. After protests last week, the university plans an open forum Monday to discuss the cuts.

