Gas leak contained at East Carolina student center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A gas leak at the student center at East Carolina University prompted a warning to stay away from the campus, authorities said.

WITN reports housekeepers going into the Mendenhall Student Center on Monday morning noticed the leak. ECU Police Capt. Chris Sutton said the housekeepers called police, who in turn called emergency personnel in Greenville as well as the local utility. No injuries were reported.

Sutton said the leak occurred in an area that was undergoing renovations. The leak was brought under control and people were allowed onto the campus and the student center.