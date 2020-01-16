Ga Tech schedules football games against Alabama, Ga State

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has scheduled games against a perennial college football powerhouse and a school less than 2 miles away.

The Yellow Jackets announced Wednesday they will face 11-time national champion Alabama in a home-and-home series in 2030 and ’31. Bitter rivals when Georgia Tech was a member of the Southeastern Conference, the teams have met 52 times — most recently in 1984.

Georgia Tech also agreed to its first-ever games against Atlanta school Georgia State, which has only been playing football since 2010. The teams will meet in 2024 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and the Yellow Jackets will make the short trip to Georgia State Stadium — formerly Turner Field — in 2026.

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury noted the close ties that once existed with the Crimson Tide.

“Alabama is one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most frequently played rivals, so we are very proud to renew the series for the first time in nearly half a century and allow new generations of fans to enjoy the excitement of the rivalry,” Stansbury said.

The series against Georgia State will give Yellow Jackets fans the chance to see an extra game in Atlanta. Despite their proximity, the only significant link between the schools' football programs is Bill Curry, who starred at Georgia Tech, returned to coach at his alma mater, and served as the Panthers' first coach.

“It will be a lot of fun to square off in a neighborhood match-up,” Stansbury said.

