CLASS 6A

Abilene 20, Abilene Cooper 13

Alief Hastings 52, Fort Bend Kempner 20

Allen 21, Coppell 0

Austin Vandegrift 17, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14, OT

Beaumont West Brook 28, Houston Lamar 14

Belton 35, Copperas Cove 28

Clear Falls 56, Baytown Goose Creek 30

Cypress Falls 17, Cypress Creek 10

Denton Guyer 45, North Crowley 28

Dickinson 34, Pearland Dawson 6

Edinburg Vela 40, McAllen Memorial 21

EP Coronado 10, Carlsbad, N.M. 9

EP Eastwood 41, Clint Horizon 0

EP Franklin 63, Midland 42

Friendswood 44, La Porte 7

Houston Strake Jesuit 34, Aldine Eisenhower 3

Houston Stratford 49, Houston Spring Woods 7

Humble Atascocita 27, Humble Kingwood 20

Humble Summer Creek 54, Pasadena Memorial 13

Hurst Bell 31, Irving MacArthur 10

Katy Taylor 19, Deer Park 10

Keller 43, Grand Prairie 0

Killeen Ellison 35, Waco 16

Klein Oak 26, Klein 12

La Joya 31, Mission Sharyland 7

Lake Travis 42, Austin Bowie 21

Lewisville Marcus 21, Waxahachie 7

Longview 41, Tyler 13

Mansfield 14, Mansfield Legacy 7

McAllen Rowe 27, Edinburg North 6

Midland Lee 42, EP Montwood 6

Pflugerville Hendrickson 64, Round Rock Westwood 14

PSJA Southwest 34, PSJA Memorial 21

Round Rock McNeil 49, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21

Round Rock Stony Point 33, Leander 9

SA Johnson 35, New Braunfels 23

SA Madison 17, Smithson Valley 14

SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Jay 20

SA Northside Clark 17, SA Northside Taft 7

SA Reagan 26, Schertz Clemens 21

SA Roosevelt 17, Laredo Alexander 14

SA Southwest 42, Uvalde 14

San Benito 47, PSJA 20

The Woodlands 52, Conroe Oak Ridge 0

The Woodlands College Park 35, Conroe 28

Tyler Lee 49, Nacogdoches 39

CLASS 5A

Aledo 63, Burleson Centennial 16

Amarillo 28, WF Rider 0

Austin Crockett 49, Manor New Tech 8

Austin Lanier 48, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Baytown Lee 15, Galena Park 9

Bryan Rudder 27, Navasota 7

Burleson 51, Waco University 6

Canutillo 26, Clint Mountain View 3

Canyon 51, Lamesa 20

Castroville Medina Valley 41, Hondo 11

Cedar Park 37, San Angelo Central 22

College Station 20, Huntsville 7

Corsicana 40, Greenville 14

Dallas Kimball 42, Irving 22

Denison 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Dripping Springs 42, New Braunfels Canyon 41

EP Andress 27, EP El Dorado 6

EP Bowie 7, Clint 6

EP Hanks 40, Fabens 7

Everman 7, Arlington Seguin 0

Fort Bend Elkins 48, Houston Chavez 31

Frisco Independence 42, Denton 18

Georgetown 45, SA South San Antonio 25

Hallsville 62, Bullard 14

Hereford 27, Canyon Randall 0

Houston Sterling 36, Houston Waltrip 21

Kerrville Tivy 41, Del Rio 14

Laredo Nixon 26, Roma 14

Little Elm 31, Keller Central 13

Lockhart 23, Burnet 21

Longview Pine Tree 38, Kilgore 28

Lubbock Cooper 45, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Lubbock Coronado 30, Odessa 27

Lubbock Monterey 34, Clovis, N.M. 21

Magnolia West 43, Richmond Foster 39

Mansfield Lake Ridge 36, Mansfield Timberview 31

Manvel 67, Sharpstown 0

Marble Falls 42, Geronimo Navarro 32

Midlothian 48, Joshua 30

Nederland 35, Silsbee 28

New Caney 68, Willis 24

Pflugerville Connally 26, Bastrop 16

Pharr Valley View 35, Brownsville Rivera 3

Prosper 24, Lewisville Flower Mound 6

Red Oak 41, Frisco Heritage 14

Rosenberg Lamar 26, Rosenberg Terry 23

SA Brackenridge 44, SA Jefferson 0

SA Harlandale 42, SA Kennedy 14

Santa Fe 31, Clute Brazoswood 24

Sherman 19, Frisco Liberty 0

Temple 45, Killeen Harker Heights 0

Texarkana Texas 47, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 35

Texas City 24, Houston Clear Lake 9

Tomball Memorial 55, Cypress Woods 21

Wichita Falls 47, Dumas 35

CLASS 4A

Andrews 42, Levelland 39

Argyle 66, Tyler Chapel Hill 14

Bandera 28, SA St. Anthony 7

Bellville 7, Stafford 6

Bridge City 13, Anahuac 6

Bridgeport 24, Sanger 17

Brookshire Royal 42, Houston Scarborough 0

Brownfield 40, Tahoka 29

Brownwood 47, Graham 26

Bushland 52, Borger 8

Canton 29, Mount Vernon 28

Columbus 61, Smithville 48

Cuero 34, El Campo 20

Dalhart 45, Amarillo River Road 15

Devine 30, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27

Diboll 42, Cleveland 0

Fairfield 53, Athens 28

Fischer Canyon Lake 33, Wimberley 14

Fort Stockton 35, EP Riverside 7

Fredericksburg 36, Bastrop Cedar Creek 31

Henderson 28, Jacksonville 22

Hillsboro 23, Whitney 16

Jasper 49, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Kaufman 37, Ennis 7

La Vernia 41, La Grange 14

Liberty 55, Livingston 0

Liberty Hill 38, Manor 12

Longview Spring Hill 42, White Oak 14

Lorena 35, Lampasas 14

Lubbock Estacado 34, Amarillo Caprock 17

Madisonville 49, Caldwell 7

Midlothian Heritage 56, Decatur 21

Orangefield 20, Shepherd 7

Pampa 29, Vernon 26

Pleasanton 35, Pearsall 7

Seminole 47, Pecos 6

Snyder 61, San Angelo Lake View 21

Somerset 28, SA McCollum 14

Springtown 49, Glen Rose 43

Stephenville 41, Abilene Wylie 28

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Atlanta 35

Waco Connally 38, China Spring 16

CLASS 3A

Anderson-Shiro 6, Iola 0

Blooming Grove 40, Italy 18

Bowie 21, Henrietta 13

Buffalo 47, Groveton 12

Buna 40, Coldspring-Oakhurst 32

Canadian 32, Perryton 10

Cisco 34, Breckenridge 13

Clifton 47, Maypearl 0

Coleman 31, Goldthwaite 24

Colorado City 42, Ballinger 34

Comanche 20, Clyde 0

Corsicana Mildred 43, Kerens 6

Dallas A+ Academy 26, Trenton 22

Dublin 46, De Leon 23

East Bernard 20, Boling 0

East Chambers 35, Hamshire-Fannett 13

Eastland 48, Albany 14

Franklin 21, Mart 0

Garrison 48, San Augustine 39

Gladewater Sabine 49, Harleton 0

Grandview 65, Venus 0

Groesbeck 70, Marlin 0

Gunter 21, Whitesboro 10

Hemphill 26, Pineland West Sabine 20

Hitchcock 34, La Marque 6

Holliday 51, Windthorst 7

Hooks 40, Queen City 0

Jacksboro 33, Paradise 21

Jefferson 56, Arp 0

Jewett Leon 48, New Waverly 0

Jourdanton 35, La Pryor 28

Malakoff 48, Mexia 10

Marion 29, Blanco 22

Natalia 7, Lytle 6

New London West Rusk 28, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24

Newton 21, West Orange-Stark 7

Ore City 21, Frankston 6

Palmer 22, Millsap 13

Pattonville Prairiland 54, Clarksville 28

Pilot Point 34, Aubrey 6

SA Cole 25, SA Christian 7

Santa Rosa 46, La Villa 12

Spearman 54, Sunray 0

Tolar 16, Early 7

Troup 54, Elkhart 16

Troy 35, Robinson 28

Tulia 37, Sanford-Fritch 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Merkel 26

Universal City Randolph 34, Johnson City 7

West 13, Godley 6

Winnsboro 46, Paris Chisum 7

Woodville 41, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

CLASS 2A

Archer City 25, Arlington Pantego Christian 14

Baird 48, Mertzon Irion County 7

Big Sandy 30, Timpson 14

Bogata Rivercrest 35, Simms Bowie 13

Booker 43, Beaver, Okla. 0

Bovina 40, Smyer 0

Cayuga 47, Mount Enterprise 16

Centerville 34, Trinity 20

Christoval 30, Van Horn 28

Clarendon 18, Wheeler 12

Crawford 38, Rice 3

Cross Plains 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Cushing 49, Burkeville 0

Deweyville 22, Kountze 20

Eldorado 30, Brackett 19

Falls City 43, Stockdale 0

Floydada 55, Lockney 0

Gladewater Union Grove 28, Quitman 22, OT

Gorman 78, Cherokee 51

Granger 41, Meridian 6

Hale Center 42, Boys Ranch 0

Hamilton 48, Moody 6

Hamlin 32, Hawley 6

Haskell 34, Munday 7

Holland 45, Florence 8

Hubbard 43, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

Hull-Daisetta 50, Sabine Pass 0

Iraan 25, Menard 14

Joaquin 31, Shelbyville 0

Mason 27, Sonora 0

Muenster 39, Pottsboro 34

New Deal 19, Slaton 13

Perrin-Whitt 45, Bynum 6

Plains 42, New Home 20

Price Carlisle 59, Overton 0

Ralls 35, Seagraves 7

Ranger 28, Roby 6

Riesel 44, Jarrell 35

Roscoe 41, Miles 29

San Saba 40, Junction 6

Santo 42, Alvord 7

Saratoga West Hardin 22, Warren 20

Seymour 33, WF City View 13

Shamrock 29, Dimmitt 8

Stamford 61, Anson 28

Stinnett West Texas 34, Gruver 29

Stratford 51, Guymon, Okla. 0

Sundown 55, Lubbock Christian 20

Thorndale 36, Axtell 8

Valley Mills 33, Dawson 32

Vega 42, Amarillo Highland Park 14

Weimar 50, Austin St. Michael 29

Wellington 28, Abernathy 6

Winters 36, Bangs 6

Yorktown 46, Somerville 0

CLASS 1A

Abbott 36, Penelope 0

Afton Patton Springs 56, West Texas Homeschool 8

Amherst 64, Hart 14

Benjamin 55, Rule 6

Blackwell 58, Newcastle 12

Blanket 46, Lingleville 0

Borden County 64, Knox City 15

Brazos Valley 46, Buckholts 16

Cranfills Gap 64, Mullin 20

Crowell 69, Aspermont 66

Eden 58, Valera Panther Creek 32

Evant 34, Brookesmith 7

Garden City 53, Balmorhea 32

Gordon 70, Walnut Springs 24

Grandfalls-Royalty 48, EP Faith Christian 0

Happy 58, Turkey Valley 48

Iredell 60, Blum 14

Jayton 56, Chillicothe 0

Jonesboro 24, Waco Live Oak Classical 14

Kopperl 34, Rochelle 16

Lamesa Klondike 54, Wilson 6

Lenorah Grady 56, Silverton 8

May 34, Lometa 14

McLean 48, Follett 0

Milford 57, Oakwood 42

Richland Springs 47, Aquilla 44

Robert Lee 60, Santa Anna 0

Ropesville Ropes 52, O'Donnell 30

Roscoe Highland 54, Bronte 6

Rotan 67, Loraine 20

Saint Jo 32, Forestburg 6

Sidney 60, Moran 12

Spur 60, Matador Motley County 28

Strawn 72, Bryson 7

Vernon Northside 54, Hedley 6

Wellman-Union 43, Southland 42

Westbrook 28, Houston Lamar 14

Westbrook 48, Veribest 13

White Deer 70, Lefors 8

Whiteface 25, Ackerly Sands 24

Whitharral 34, Petersburg 26

Zephyr 46, Water Valley 30

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 64, Paint Rock 6

Amarillo San Jacinto 50, Morton 12

Argyle Liberty Christian 21, Brock 0

Austin Hyde Park 34, Houston St. John's 23

Austin NYOS 58, Williamson County Home School 48

Austin Regents 46, FW Trinity Valley 13

Austin TSD 49, Austin St. Dominic Savio 9

Beaumont Kelly 25, Cleveland Tarkington 23

Bryan Allen Academy 64, Tyler East Texas Christian 18

Bullard Brook Hill 42, Huntington 20

Cedar Hill Trinity 44, FW All Saints 20

Dallas Episcopal 35, FW Country Day 24

Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Tyler Grace Community 7

FW Nolan 33, Celina 17

Houston Christian 34, Houston The Village 7

Houston Kinkaid 77, Houston St. Thomas 62

Houston Lutheran South 63, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13

Houston St. Pius X 42, Bellaire Episcopal 0

Irving Cistercian 49, Dallas Greenhill 13

John Cooper 55, Bay Area Christian 26

Longview Trinity 50, Tyler Heat 0

Midland Christian 35, Wall 34

New Braunfels Christian 32, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

Temple Central Texas 48, San Marcos Baptist Academy 6

Temple Holy Trinity 61, Round Rock Christian 24

Tomball Rosehill 53, Pasadena First Baptist 0

Tyler All Saints 43, Campbell 0

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 60, Alief Elsik 0

Azle Christian School 68, WF Christian 18

Bluff Dale 53, Rising Star 6

Cypress Community Christian 49, Houston Northland Christian 13

FW Benbrook 57, Krum 9

FW Covenant Classical 41, Coram Deo 2

FW Eaton 13, Garland Naaman Forest 6

Gholson 66, Mount Calm 0

Hebbronville def. Falfurrias , forfeit

Katy Paetow 30, Fort Bend Clements 28

Katy Tompkins 70, Alvin 7

Legacy School of Sport Sciences def. Hearne , forfeit

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, Lazbuddie 0

Pro-Vision Academy 56, KIPP Generations 52

Rio Grande City La Grulla 34, Donna North 3

Santa Maria def. Premont , forfeit

Schertz John Paul II 15, Sabinal 6

UME Prep 36, Dallas Tyler Street 6

Waco Methodist 69, Trinidad 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bruni vs. Three Rivers, ccd.

Callisburg vs. Lindsay, ppd. to Sept. 15th.

D'Hanis vs. Ben Bolt, ccd.

Dallas Lutheran vs. Coolidge, ccd.

Evadale vs. Galveston O'Connell, ccd.

Harlingen vs. Converse Judson, ccd.

Hutto vs. EP Del Valle, ccd.

