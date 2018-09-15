Friday's Scores
Allatoona 30, South Cobb 7
Alpharetta 26, Pope 14
Americus Sumter 21, Shaw 0
Andrews, N.C. 49, North Georgia 6
Apalachee 14, Walnut Grove 13
Appling County 27, Cook 20
Aquinas 14, Lincoln County 7
Archer 37, Norcross 0
Banks County 32, Social Circle 10
Banneker 25, Riverwood 13
Berkmar 17, Clarkston 0
Bradwell Institute 42, Tattnall County 8
Briarwood 35, Glascock County 13
Brooks County 13, Dublin 10
Brookstone 37, First Presbyterian Day 14
Brookwood School 50, Loganville Christian 23
Buford 54, Newton 27
Burke County 42, Evans 13
Cairo 24, Hardaway 0
Calhoun 34, North Murray 10
Camden County 37, Brunswick 0
Cartersville 28, Cherokee 10
Carver-Atlanta 27, Maynard Jackson 15
Carver-Columbus 41, Dougherty 0
Cedar Shoals 14, Oconee County 0
Cedartown 55, Southeast Whitfield 7
Centennial 69, Cambridge 35
Central-Macon 27, Northeast-Macon 2
Chapel Hill 28, Whitewater 7
Charlton County 37, Atkinson County 12
Chattahoochee County 40, Calhoun County 12
Chattooga 34, Coosa 32
Chestatee 45, Fannin County 42
Christian Heritage 30, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 22
Coahulla Creek 35, Murray County 7
Coffee 35, Miller Grove 0
Colquitt County 41, Warner Robins 14
Commerce 56, Providence Christian 0
Creekview 21, Dalton 17
Crisp County 21, South Gwinnett 6
Cross Creek 28, Liberty County 21
Dacula 40, Central Gwinnett 6
Darlington 24, Gordon Lee 7
Dawson County 38, Denmark 21
Deerfield-Windsor 23, Creekside Christian Academy 13
Dodge County 28, Fitzgerald 9
Douglas County 24, South Paulding 17
Drew 31, Forest Park 27
Dutchtown 40, Union Grove 10
Eagle's Landing Christian 48, Holy Innocents' 14
East Paulding 33, Kell 31
Effingham County 20, Statesboro 15
Elbert County 48, Oglethorpe County 9
Emanuel County Institute 42, Portal 0
Fellowship Christian School 41, Stratford 14
Forsyth Central 47, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Frederica 44, Augusta Prep 13
GA Force 49, Calvary Christian 21
Gatewood 19, Community Christian 10
George Walton 41, Towns County 7
Grady 30, Lithia Springs 0
Grayson 21, Westlake 15
Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Thomson 14
Greenville 62, Jordan 49
Hancock Central 36, Georgia Military 3
Hapeville 57, Therrell 0
Haralson County 51, Adairsville 28
Harrison 21, Sprayberry 14
Heard County 45, Central-Carrollton 0
Heritage-Conyers 28, Arabia Mountain 21
Hillgrove 35, Etowah 3
Hughes 20, Tri-Cities 6
Irwin County 21, Clinch County 3
Jackson 24, Howard 12
Jefferson 42, Gainesville 10
Jefferson County 56, T.W. Josey 6
Jenkins County 28, McIntosh County Academy 14
Johns Creek 42, Chattahoochee 7
Johnson-Gainesville 58, Cross Keys 0
Jones County 38, Woodland Stockbridge 22
Kennesaw Mountain 48, North Forsyth 47, OT
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 35, Ringgold 25
Lanier 17, Clarke Central 14
Lee County 50, Southwest Macon 0
Locust Grove 47, Ola 27
Lowndes 51, Lincoln, Fla. 15
Luella 25, Druid Hills 3
MLK Jr. 28, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 21
Macon County 68, Twiggs County 0
Madison County 55, East Jackson 0
Marion County 41, Bleckley County 39
Mary Persons 35, Peach County 21
Mays 28, New Manchester 0
McEachern 35, Collins Hill 13
Meadowcreek 21, Shiloh 17
Metter 35, Wilkinson County 0
Miller County 82, Randolph-Clay 22
Mitchell County 48, Baconton 0
Model 34, Dade County 12
Montgomery County 41, Claxton 0
Mount Vernon 13, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 12
Mount de Sales 20, Greene County 14
Mt. Paran Christian 42, King's Ridge 7
North Cobb 30, East Coweta 24, OT
North Cobb Christian 28, Trion 7
North Hall 27, White County 20
North Oconee 35, Franklin County 7
North Paulding 24, Woodstock 12
Northgate 35, Creekside 33
Northside-Warner Robins 45, Baldwin 0
Northview 35, Dunwoody 7
Northwest Whitfield 42, Temple 14
Pacelli Catholic 42, Pataula Charter 0
Parkview 31, Tift County 28
Pebblebrook 49, Lithonia 7
Pelham 65, Terrell County 0
Pepperell 28, Gordon Central 27
Pickens 49, Chamblee 6
Pike County 31, Lamar County 14
Rabun County 42, Putnam County 20
River Ridge 42, Osborne 0
Robbinsville, N.C. 43, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 34
Rockmart 62, Armuchee 13
Rome 65, Carrollton 51
Roswell 22, Milton 20
Salem 32, Hampton 17
Sandy Creek 55, Starr's Mill 21
Savannah Christian Prep 51, Wheeler County 0
Schley County 34, Hawkinsville 0
Seminole County 45, Stewart County 6
Sequoyah 38, Campbell 7
Southland 48, Notre Dame Academy 7
Southwest DeKalb 26, Lovejoy 16
Southwest Georgia Academy 44, Flint River 7
Spalding 20, Fayette County 0
St. Pius X 17, Marist 0
Stephens County 41, Habersham Central 28
Stockbridge 28, Eagle's Landing 13
Strong Rock Christian 48, Landmark Christian 20
Terrell Academy 41, Piedmont 0
Thomas County Central 32, Monroe 8
Thomas Jefferson 18, Crisp 16
Troup County 37, Callaway 20
Tucker 36, Mundy's Mill 35, OT
Turner County 14, Telfair County 7
Union County 38, Monticello 22
Valwood 28, Heritage School 24
Veterans 35, Houston County 33
Villa Rica 16, Cass 3
Walton 27, North Gwinnett 24
Washington County 47, Swainsboro 45
Wayne County 29, Glynn Academy 14
Wesleyan 48, Our Lady of Mercy 0
West Forsyth 28, Peachtree Ridge 7
West Laurens 37, South Effingham 0
Westover 21, Northside-Columbus 16
Wheeler 35, Lassiter 10
Whitefield Academy 20, Pinecrest 6
Wilcox County 41, Lanier County 14
Winder-Barrow 45, Loganville 21
Woodland Cartersville 26, Paulding County 21
Woodward Academy 52, Henry County 7
Worth County 22, Rutland 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aiken, S.C. vs. Lakeside-Evans, ccd.
Ben Lippen, S.C. vs. Augusta Christian, ppd.
Benedictine Military vs. Groves, ppd.
Decatur vs. North Springs, ppd.
First Presbyterian Christian vs. Brentwood, ccd.
Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. vs. St. Andrew's, ppd.
Islands vs. Beach, ppd.
John Paul II, S.C. vs. Bethesda Academy, ppd.
Johnson County vs. Savannah Country Day, ppd.
Johnson-Savannah vs. Jenkins, ppd.
Richmond Hill vs. New Hampstead, ppd.
Savannah vs. Southeast Bulloch, ppd.
Treutlen vs. Calvary Day, ppd.
Valdosta vs. Beaufort, S.C., ccd.
