PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 40, New Hope 7

Adams Christian 42, Columbia Aca. 14

Amite, La. 41, McComb 14

Amory 42, Nettleton 14

Bay Springs 34, Northeast Jones 17

Bayou Aca. 41, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14

Biggersville 51, Coldwater 6

Bogue Chitto 44, Salem 22

Booneville 47, Tishomingo County 26

Brandon 34, Northwest Rankin 13

Briarcrest, Tenn. 20, Hernando 19

Brookhaven Aca. 54, Ben's Ford, La. 26

Byhalia 28, Caledonia 14

Callaway 33, Provine 13

Canton 32, Wingfield 19

Carroll Aca. 28, Oak Hill Aca. 0

Center Hill 31, Crockett County, Tenn. 20

Central Hinds Aca. 46, Hillcrest Christian 0

Central Holmes 64, Marshall Aca. 34

Centreville Aca. 16, Central Private, La. 8

Charleston 48, West Tallahatchie 0

Clarksdale 49, Cleveland Central 8

Clinton Christian Academy 22, Union Christian Academy, La. 18

Coahoma Co. 25, Riverside 19

Corinth 45, Itawamba AHS 42

Crystal Springs 48, Amite County 8

DeSoto, Ark. 58, Calhoun Aca. 32

Delta Streets 50, Kemper Aca. 48

East Central 54, Hazlehurst 12

East Union 45, Alcorn Central 16

East Webster 46, Strayhorn 0

Eupora 13, Choctaw County 6

FACS, Tenn. 32, Northpoint Christian 9

Falkner 50, H.W. Byers 34

Florence 21, Forest 6

Germantown, Tenn. 44, Southaven 14

Greene County 41, Long Beach 21

Greenville Christian 46, Benton Academy 6

Greenwood 35, Amanda Elzy 2

Harrison Central 21, George County 10

Hatley 50, Mantachie 18

Holly Springs 36, J.Z. George 8

Horn Lake 58, Lake Cormorant 9

Humphreys 50, Gentry 42

Humphreys Aca. 54, Hebron Christian 0

Indianola Aca. 33, Kirk Aca. 7

Jackson Aca. 52, Hartfield Academy 0

Jackson Prep 59, St. Joseph-Madison 10

Jefferson County 14, Terry 12

Jefferson Davis County 40, Natchez 12

Lake 27, Choctaw Central 0

Lakeshore, La. 28, Hancock 7

Lamar School 41, Presbyterian Christian 13

Lanier 16, Forest Hill 6

Lawrence County 28, Franklin Co. 0

Leake Aca. 42, Newton Co. Aca. 13

Leake County 36, Vardaman 6

Lee Academy, Ark. 41, Columbus Christian 0

Leland 17, West Bolivar 0

Lewisburg 44, Fayette Ware, Tenn. 0

Louisville 32, Grenada 14

MUS, Tenn. 33, South Panola 14

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 52, Copiah Aca. 14

Magee 50, Newton 7

Marvell Academy, Ark. 52, North Sunflower Aca. 6

Memphis Central, Tenn. 12, DeSoto Central 9

Mendenhall 29, Purvis 8

Mooreville 27, Belmont 6

Murrah 27, Jim Hill 0

Nanih Waiya 39, Sebastopol 0

Neshoba Central 33, Northeast Lauderdale 12

New Albany 39, Kossuth 14

Niceville, Fla. 35, Holmes County Central 7

North Delta 14, Amite School 0

North Forrest 40, Enterprise Clarke 20

North Pontotoc 16, Independence 14

Northshore, La. 13, Biloxi 10, OT

Noxapater 34, Ethel 13

O'Bannon 20, South Delta 14

Okolona 68, Benton County 26

Oxford 31, Pontotoc 12

Pelahatchie 60, Mount Olive 14

Philadelphia 20, Quitman 14

Pillow Aca. 28, Heritage Aca. 20

Pisgah 37, West Lincoln 12

Poplarville 55, Heidelberg 7

Puckett 32, Clarkdale 0

Ray Brooks 48, McAdams 6

Resurrection Catholic 14, Northlake Christian, La. 6

Riverdale Academy, La. 10, Christian Collegiate 6

Rosa Fort 45, Coahoma AHS 32

Ruleville 21, LeFlore 8

Saltillo 50, Baldwyn 0

Scott Central 27, Southeast Lauderdale 2

Seminary 28, Raleigh 18

Shannon 47, Senatobia 23

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 54, Delta Aca. 52

Simmons 38, Broad Street 0

Simpson Aca. 54, Cathedral 20

Smithville 40, Potts Camp 6

South Jones 35, Bay 20

South Pontotoc 40, Bruce 7

St. Aloysius 48, Porter's Chapel Aca. 6

St. Andrew's 39, Mize 8

St. Charles Catholic, La. 21, Wilkinson County 6

St. Patrick 39, Sacred Heart 21

St. Stanislaus 63, Pearl River Central 49

Starkville Aca. 24, Magnolia Heights 0

Stringer 41, Loyd Star 21

Sumrall 33, Richton 20

TCPS 53, Thrasher 14

Tallulah, La. 82, Prentiss Christian 34

Taylorsville 20, Columbia 13

Tensas Academy, La. 48, Rebul Aca. 0

Tri-County Aca. 31, Canton Aca. 7

Tunica Academy 30, Deer Creek School 0

Tylertown 30, South Pike 20

Union 41, Newton County 38

Vancleave 21, Perry Central 7

Velma Jackson 30, Leake Central 6

Vicksburg 45, Columbus 28

Walnut 38, Coffeeville 24

Water Valley 14, Calhoun City 13

Wayne Aca. 14, Sylva-Bay Aca. 12

Wayne County 37, Moss Point 19

Wesson 47, Richland 17

West Lauderdale 50, Kemper County 8

West Lowndes 38, Hamilton 31

West Marion 38, Forrest Co. AHS 19

West Point 41, Noxubee County 0

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 30, Claiborne, La. 0

Winona 28, Morton 7

Winona Christian 28, Park Place Christian Academy 20

Winston Aca. 15, East Rankin Aca. 14

Yazoo City 22, Port Gibson 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/