Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 52, Pigeon Forge 0
Anderson County 28, Howard 14
Baylor 22, Pope John Paul II 15
Beech 49, Hunters Lane 0
Blackman 59, Siegel 14
Bradley Central 32, Cleveland 14
Brainerd 19, Sweetwater 0
Brentwood 31, Ravenwood 28
Brentwood Academy 48, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 7
Briarcrest 20, Hernando, Miss. 19
CBHS 31, Saint Paul's, La. 24
CPA 31, BGA 20
Cane Ridge 47, Stewarts Creek 35
Centennial 42, Dickson County 17
Center Hill, Miss. 31, Crockett County 20
Chattanooga Central 14, East Hamilton 7
Chattanooga Christian 24, CAK 3
Cheatham County 36, Harpeth 0
Clarksville NE 35, Dyer County 0
Coalfield 41, Oakdale 0
Coffee County 35, Warren County 13
Collinwood 53, Perry County 0
Columbia Academy 38, Forrest 0
Cordova 19, Collierville 0
Cornersville 49, Mt. Pleasant 0
Covington 38, Milan 19
Daniel Boone 48, Gate City, Va. 13
David Crockett 41, Cocke County 20
Davidson Academy 62, Waverly Central 55
DeKalb County 28, Grundy County 6
Dyersburg 48, Haywood County 14
ECS 40, University-Jackson 14
Eagleville 35, Community 30
East Nashville Literature 20, Stratford 7
East Robertson 26, Jackson County 20
Elizabethton 56, Grainger 6
FACS 32, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 9
Fairley 26, Mitchell 6
Fairview 21, Camden Central 14
Farragut 51, Jefferson County 21
Fayette Academy 35, Clarksville Academy 7
Franklin County 48, White County 6
Friendship Christian 55, DCA 19
Fulton Co., Ky. 62, South Fulton 16
Gallatin 60, Hillwood 24
Gatlinburg-Pittman 28, Scott County 7
Germantown 44, Southaven, Miss. 14
Gibbs 34, Campbell County 27
Gibson County 14, Adamsville 10
Giles County 43, Whites Creek 14
Gordonsville 14, RePublic 8
Greenback 28, Oliver Springs 18
Greenbrier 42, White House-Heritage 21
Greeneville 41, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 7
Greenfield 49, Dresden 21
Happy Valley 44, Cosby 6
Harriman 49, Sunbright 6
Hendersonville 26, Lebanon 22
Henry County 42, Clarksville 14
Hickman County 36, East Hickman 0
Hillsboro 76, Glencliff 6
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 38, Middleton 22
Houston 40, Bartlett 14
Huntingdon 56, McEwen 7
Huntland 41, Jo Byrns 7
Independence 24, Franklin 7
Jackson North Side 21, Lexington 14
Jackson South Side 17, Hardin County 10
Jellico 44, Unaka 34
Kenwood 15, Clarksville NW 7
Kirby 48, Brighton 14
Knoxville Central 35, Seymour 0
Knoxville Fulton 70, Karns 14
Knoxville Halls 37, Knoxville Carter 7
Knoxville Hardin Valley 51, Morristown West 10
Knoxville Webb 43, Grace Christian 7
Lake County 55, Humboldt 0
Lausanne Collegiate 56, Craigmont 12
Lewis County 37, Summertown 7
Lewisburg, Miss. 44, Fayette Ware 0
Liberty Magnet 8, Chester County 6
Lipscomb Academy 28, Goodpasture 0
MBA 45, Father Ryan 7
MUS 33, South Panola, Miss. 14
Macon County 15, Cumberland County 0
Maplewood 28, Marshall County 14
McCallie 23, Ensworth 0
McGavock 38, LaVergne 7
McMinn County 48, Heritage 8
McNairy Central 35, Bolivar Central 30
Meigs County 46, Rockwood 6
Melrose 14, Sheffield 0
Memphis Central 12, DeSoto Central, Miss. 9
Memphis Nighthawks 58, Rossville Christian 19
Middle Tennessee Christian 51, Ezell-Harding 12
Monterey 50, Clay County 6
Montgomery Central 31, Creek Wood 28
Moore County 33, Fayetteville 7
Mt. Juliet 21, Wilson Central 7
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 29, King's Academy 14
Munford 35, Bolton 6
Nashville Christian 17, Jackson Christian 13
Nolensville 42, Lawrence County 14
North Little Rock, Ark. 46, Whitehaven 35
Northview Academy 21, Kingston 17
Notre Dame 57, Boyd Buchanan 12
Oak Ridge 24, Knoxville West 21
Oakland 49, Riverdale 6
Oneida 26, Cumberland Gap 7
Ooltewah 48, William Blount 7
Page 41, Antioch 6
Peabody 51, Halls 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 42, Cookeville 14
Pickett County 48, Red Boiling Springs 19
Polk County 50, Tellico Plains 22
Portland 42, West Creek 18
Powell 35, Clinton 0
Red Bank 57, McMinn Central 7
Rhea County 21, Lenoir City 7
Richland 52, Grace Christian - Franklin 14
Ripley 26, Obion County 22
Riverside 31, Scotts Hill 0
Rosemark Academy 38, Zion Christian Academy 7
Rosman, N.C. 22, Trinity 20
Rossview 17, Station Camp 14
Sale Creek 27, Copper Basin 26
Science Hill 28, Bearden 21
Sequoyah 35, Hixson 14
Shelbyville 41, Lincoln County 13
Signal Mountain 28, Loudon 7
Silverdale Baptist Academy 42, Macon Road Baptist 0
Smyrna 18, Nashville Overton 13
Soddy Daisy 17, Knoxville Catholic 7
South Gibson 46, Westview 41
South Greene 34, Sullivan North 27
Southwind 41, Memphis Overton 0
Springfield 47, White House 10
St. Benedict 22, Millington 7
St. George's 56, Harding Academy 26
Stone Memorial 34, Livingston Academy 28
Sullivan South 33, Sullivan Central 15
Summit 30, Columbia 21
Sycamore 54, Stewart County 26
Tennessee 35, Morristown East 19
Trinity Christian Academy 40, McKenzie 33
Trousdale County 37, Westmoreland 0
Tyner Academy 54, Marion County 7
Unicoi County 42, Claiborne County 13
Union County 32, Sullivan East 22
Upperman 49, Cannon County 0
Watertown 53, Cascade 7
West Carroll 47, Gleason 0
White Station 54, Arlington 35
Whitwell 47, Lookout Valley 0
Wooddale 16, Raleigh Egypt 13
York Institute 38, Smith County 12