Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 34, Wahkiakum 0
Auburn Riverside 34, Auburn 32
Bainbridge 28, Olympic 21
Ballard 34, Mariner 8
Bellevue 50, Newport-Bellevue 0
Blaine 27, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 23
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 28, Riverside 8
Bridgeport def. Inchelium, forfeit
Camas 52, Hazen 0
Capital 29, W. F. West 9
Carl Junction, Mo. 14, Republic 10
Cascade (Leavenworth) 28, Ephrata 14
Cashmere 32, Sultan 12
Central Kitsap 30, Lakes 23
Charles Wright Academy 7, Seton Catholic 6
Chewelah 14, Liberty (Spangle) 12
Clarkston 26, Grangeville, Idaho 7
Clover Park 27, Highline 7
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 47, Mead 34
Colfax 21, Freeman 14
College Place 45, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Colton 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Columbia (White Salmon) 40, Ilwaco 0
Coupeville 13, Vashon Island 0
Curtis 33, Gig Harbor 21
Darrington 42, Seattle Lutheran 0
DeSales 34, Dayton-Waitsburg 8
Deer Park 27, St. Maries, Idaho 6
East Valley (Yakima) 38, Naches Valley 3
Eastlake 38, Lake Washington 10
Eastmont 35, Pasco 7
Eatonville 49, Evergreen (Seattle) 6
Eisenhower 14, Federal Way 7
Elma 41, Rochester 12
Entiat 60, Selkirk 28
Enumclaw 49, Auburn Mountainview 0
Everett 25, Lynnwood 7
Evergreen (Vancouver) 47, Centralia 22
Ferris 31, Lake City, Idaho 22
Fife 21, Washington 20
Franklin Pierce 55, Lindbergh 10
Friday Harbor 6, Bellevue Christian 0
Garfield-Palouse 30, Sunnyside Christian 20
Glacier Peak 36, Snohomish 28
Goldendale 40, White Swan 14
Graham-Kapowsin 28, Bellarmine Prep 21
Grandview 46, River View 21
Hanford 41, Walla Walla 6
Heritage 38, Hudson's Bay 28
Hermiston, Ore. 27, Richland 21
Hoquiam 28, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 7
Inglemoor 21, Roosevelt 14
Ingraham 32, Mountlake Terrace 14
Interlake 27, Sammamish 22
Kalama 20, Napavine 13
Kamiakin 41, Southridge 0
Kelso 48, R.A. Long 6
Kentlake 7, Tahoma 3
Kentridge 43, Nathan Hale 7
King's Way Christian School 35, Tenino 12
LaConner 38, Lummi 14
Lake Stevens 38, Lincoln 21
Lakeland, Idaho 27, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Lakeside (Seattle) 46, King's 0
Lewis and Clark 34, Davis 8
Lewiston, Idaho 26, Wenatchee 10
Liberty 50, Cedarcrest 3
Liberty Bell 32, Kettle Falls 26
Life Christian Academy 20, Toutle Lake 6
LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 14, Burlington-Edison 0
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 76, Oakville 6
Lynden 30, Ferndale 6
Lynden Christian 35, Anacortes 0
Marysville-Getchell 16, Stanwood 0
McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 38, Asotin 0
Mercer Island 13, Issaquah 0
Montesano 51, Shelton 6
Morton/White Pass 28, Raymond 21
Mount Si 54, Kentwood 10
Mount Vernon 35, Sedro-Woolley 29, OT
Mountain View 54, Juanita 7
Mt. Spokane 41, Moses Lake 16
Naselle 72, Rainier Christian 12
Neah Bay 40, Taholah 20
Newport 40, Priest River, Idaho 8
Nooksack Valley 50, Granite Falls 6
North Creek 46, West Seattle 16
North Kitsap 56, Kamiak 0
North Thurston 21, Port Angeles 7
Northport 100, Tekoa/Rosalia 90
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
O'Dea 26, Bethel 21
Oak Harbor 28, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Ocosta 50, Chief Leschi 8
Odessa-Harrington 80, Cusick 0
Okanogan 27, Medical Lake 7
Omak 35, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 33
Onalaska 74, Mossyrock 0
Peninsula 32, Skyline 20
Pomeroy 2, Touchet 0
Prairie 28, Washougal 21
Prosser 21, West Valley (Yakima) 14
Pullman 45, North Central 14
Puyallup 52, Emerald Ridge 21
Quincy 32, Brewster 20
Rainier 12, Toledo 7
Reardan 58, Davenport 14
Republic 8, Pateros 0
Ridgefield 42, Fort Vancouver 0
Royal 56, Othello 0
Seattle Prep 34, Redmond 6
Sequim 20, Forks 16
Shorecrest 35, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Shorewood 38, Meadowdale 7
Skyview 34, Columbia River 6
South Bend 32, Winlock 14
South Whidbey 49, Chimacum 6
Spanaway Lake 45, Decatur 7
Squalicum 42, Arlington 21
Steilacoom 44, Orting 14
Stevenson 34, Corbett, Ore. 0
Sumner 45, Olympia 0
Sunnyside 28, Cleveland 0
Timberline 28, Bonney Lake 21
Todd Beamer 55, Thomas Jefferson 0
Toppenish 42, Kiona-Benton 6
Tumwater 17, Yelm 14
Union 34, El Cerrito, Calif. 29
University 43, Post Falls, Idaho 37
Wahluke 3, Granger 0
Wapato 18, Highland 15
Warden 42, Chelan 40
West Valley (Spokane) 16, Shadle Park 14
White River 46, Renton 0
Wilbur-Creston 38, Springdale 7
Wilson 41, Bremerton 6
Woodland 40, La Center 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ellensburg vs. Zillah, ccd.
Kittitas vs. Tri-Cities Prep, ccd.
Selah vs. La Salle, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/