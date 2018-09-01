PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander Central 54, North Iredell 3

Andrews 45, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 0

Anson County 51, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 44

Arden Christ School 34, Concord Cannon 6

Asheville Reynolds 48, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 9

Belmont Cramer 56, East Gaston 18

Belmont South Point 46, Gastonia Forestview 20

Brevard 39, Valdese Draughn 8

Canton Pisgah 20, Waynesville Tuscola 10

Cape Fear 33, Wilmington New Hanover 7

Central Cabarrus 42, Mount Pleasant 0

Central, S.C. 45, Marshville Forest Hills 40

Charlotte Catholic 20, Charlotte Country Day 3

Charlotte Christian 58, Covenant Day School 0

Charlotte Independence 38, Charlotte Olympic 34

Charlotte Latin 50, Carolina Pride 0

Charlotte Myers Park 55, Charlotte Providence 14

Charlotte Northside Christian 36, Commonwealth 6

Charlotte Vance 51, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Chocowinity Southside 47, Perquimans 0

Clayton 28, Wendell Corinth Holders 18

Clinton 24, Jacksonville Northside 7

Concord Cox Mill 20, Monroe Parkwood 6

Cornelius Hough 33, Concord 0

Durham Hillside 8, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0

East Bladen 21, North Brunswick 16

East Carteret 53, Jones County 14

East Duplin 28, Ayden-Grifton 20

East Forsyth 57, North Forsyth 0

East Montgomery 34, North Moore 20

East Rowan 56, East Chapel Hill 0

East Rutherford 70, South Caldwell 44

East Surry 35, North Surry 31

East Wilkes 48, East Bend Forbush 19

Eastern Alamance 21, Burlington Williams 14

Eastern Guilford 30, Greensboro Grimsley 14

Eastern Randolph 50, Albemarle 0

Fayetteville Sanford 42, Clayton Cleveland 35, OT

Fayetteville Seventy-First 47, Fayetteville Smith 13

Fayetteville Westover 18, Hoke County 10

Forest City Chase 38, Bessemer City 7

Franklin 40, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 24

Franklinton 21, Louisburg 0

Fuquay-Varina 59, Harnett Central 20

Garner 38, Southeast Raleigh 8

Gastonia Ashbrook 30, East Lincoln 14

Gastonia Highland Tech 51, South Davidson 0

Gastonia Huss 21, Clover, S.C. 14, OT

Goldsboro 69, Southern Wayne 20

Goldsboro Rosewood 45, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Gray's Creek 25, Fayetteville Britt 22

Greene Central 14, North Pitt 8

Greensboro Page 28, Greensboro Dudley 7

Greenville Conley 56, Washington 45

Harrells Christian 61, Rocky Mount Prep 8

Havelock 69, Wallace-Rose Hill 34

Hendersonville 49, Asheville 38

Hickory 35, Newton-Conover 6

Hickory Ridge 55, Concord Robinson 12

High Point Andrews 13, Greensboro Smith 9

High Point Christian Academy 41, Oak Grove 7

Holly Springs 21, Cary Panther Creek 17

Hope Mills South View 53, Lumberton 49

Jacksonville 31, Wilmington Laney 6

Jamestown Ragsdale 55, Western Guilford 6

Kannapolis Brown 42, China Grove Carson 14

Kernersville Glenn 47, Winston-Salem Carver 0

Kernersville McGuinness 21, Alleghany County 7

Kings Mountain 55, Asheville Roberson 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 25, Bear Grass 8

Lake Norman Charter 30, Davidson Community School 10

Lake View, S.C. 54, South Robeson 6

Lawndale Burns 32, Shelby 14

Lee County 29, Raleigh Wakefield 7

Lenoir Hibriten 56, Ashe County 14

Madison County 43, Rosman 34

Maiden 49, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

Marlboro County, S.C. 41, Scotland 25

Mitchell County 44, Trinity, Tenn. 25

Monroe 42, Huntersville Hopewell 28

Monroe Piedmont 47, Monroe Union Academy 9

Mooresboro Jefferson 56, Chatham Central 14

Mooresville 52, Davie County 32

Morganton Patton 35, McDowell County 13

Mount Airy 42, Elkin 13

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 68, Graham 8

Murphy 35, Central Davidson 14

New Bern 30, West Craven 26

Newton Grove Midway 55, West Bladen 32

North Gaston 8, Lincolnton 7

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 35, West Brunswick 10

North Stanly 28, West Stanly 0

Northeast Guilford 27, Southern Guilford 6

Northern Durham 46, Durham Jordan 13

Northwest Guilford 28, Southeast Guilford 27, 2OT

Pembroke Swett 21, Fayetteville Byrd 13

Person 37, Bartlett Yancey 14

Pfafftown Reagan 42, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Pinetown Northside 56, Columbia 18

Pittsboro Northwood 44, Asheboro 21

R-S Central 13, Polk County 12

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 48, Durham Riverside 0

Raleigh Enloe 37, Friendship 7

Raleigh Wake Christian 46, Fayetteville Christian 0

Randleman 20, Thomasville Ledford 14

Reidsville 20, Eden Morehead 13

Richlands 27, Swansboro 7

Richmond County 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0

Robbinsville 54, Enka 13

Rolesville 28, East Wake 6

Rose Hill Union 40, Pender County 17

South Columbus 41, Loris, S.C. 14

South Granville 28, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7

South Iredell 17, Lake Norman 8

South Stanly 37, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Southern Alamance 29, Southern Durham 7

Southern Lee 55, West Johnston 0

Southlake Christian 6, North Raleigh Christian 3

Southwest Onslow 42, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Statesville 34, Northern Guilford 7

Swain County 47, North Henderson 14

Sylva Smoky Mountain 26, North Buncombe 24

Topsail 40, Holly Ridge Dixon 6

Trinity 35, South Stokes 0

Trinity Christian 48, Metrolina Christian Academy 7

Trinity Wheatmore 26, Southwestern Randolph 20

Wake Forest 22, Apex Middle Creek 9

Wake Forest Heritage 35, Raleigh Millbrook 21

Watauga County 58, Avery County 7

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 18

Weddington 28, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12

West Carteret 48, Croatan 0

West Charlotte 27, Charlotte Harding 10

West Columbus 27, Creek Bridge, S.C. 0

West Henderson 42, East Henderson 13

West Iredell 48, West Caldwell 6

West Lincoln 48, Cherryville 7

West Mecklenburg 43, Charlotte Garinger 20

West Stokes 56, Boonville Starmount 20

West Wilkes 44, North Stokes 0

Western Alamance 58, Burlington Cummings 16

Wilkes Central 49, Surry Central 6

Wilmington Ashley 45, Fairmont 43

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 30, West Forsyth 24

Winston-Salem Parkland 53, Walkertown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bertie County vs. Gates County, ppd. to Sep 27th.

East Burke vs. Morganton Freedom, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Newton Foard vs. North Lincoln, ccd.

Wilson Hunt vs. Greenville Rose, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

