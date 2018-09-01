Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
All Saints 48, First Academy-Leesburg 14
Alonso 10, Middleton 7
Andrew Jackson 20, Englewood 6
Apopka 33, Bartram Trail 28
Astronaut 30, Eau Gallie 21
Atlantic Coast 28, Bishop Kenny 14
Atlantic Community 30, Dwyer 13
Avon Park 27, DeSoto County 13
Baker 19, Vernon 6
Baker County 14, Ed White 8
Baldwin 38, Bradford 14
Bayshore 19, Lakewood Ranch 3
Benjamin 28, North Broward 7
Berkeley Prep 14, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 7
Bishop McLaughlin 38, Ocala Christian Academy 13
Bishop Moore 21, Lake Brantley 14
Bishop Verot 38, Titusville 13
Blake 45, Wharton 33
Bloomingdale 32, Chamberlain 0
Bob Jones, Ala. 39, Mainland 36
Bolles School 43, New Hampstead, Ga. 34
Braden River 42, Clearwater 35
Cape Coral 40, Estero 0
Cardinal Mooney 41, IMG Academy White 6
Cardinal Newman 43, Jupiter 41
Carrollwood Day 61, Northside Christian 6
Cedar Creek Christian 22, Christ's Church 14, OT
Central Florida Christian 24, Lake Mary Prep 22
Champagnat Catholic 41, Village Academy 0
Charlotte 28, Gibbs 0
Chiefland 47, Branford 15
Chipley 30, Graceville 24
Choctawhatchee 38, Milton 35
Christopher Columbus Catholic 23, Miami Northwestern 14
Clay 41, Middleburg 13
Clearwater Academy 35, Taylor County 14
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Booker 20
Cocoa Beach 33, Warner Christian 0
Columbia 49, Suwannee 7
Corinth, Miss. 46, Melbourne Central Catholic 17
Countryside 50, Boca Ciega 33
Crescent City 41, Pine Ridge 0
Crestview 17, St. Martin, Miss. 14
Crystal River 35, West Port 32
DeLand 20, Sanford Seminole 17
Deerfield Beach 19, Buford, Ga. 14
Delray American Heritage 35, Holy Trinity Episcopal 14
Deltona 35, Spruce Creek 6
Dillard 14, Western 12
Dixie County 35, Trenton 0
Dixie Hollins 32, Tohopekaliga 6
Dr. Phillips 25, Timber Creek 7
Dunnellon 32, Citrus 6
East Bay 20, Newsome 7
East River 35, Cypress Creek-Orlando 13
Eastside 42, Williston 20
Edgewater 38, Colonial 14
Escambia 42, Archbishop Shaw, La. 13
Eustis 62, Leesburg 26
Fivay 29, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 13
Flagler Palm Coast 34, New Smyrna Beach 3
Fletcher 41, Terry Parker 7
Flomaton, Ala. 40, Northview 20
Florida 30, Blountstown 7
Forest Hill 27, Santaluces 0
Fort Dorchester, S.C. 31, Viera 28
Fort Lauderdale 28, Oakland Park Northeast 0
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 30, Immaculata-La Salle 18
Fort Lauderdale University 42, Immokalee 12
Fort Meade 39, Lake Region 13
Fort Myers Canterbury 30, St. Edward's 7
Fort Pierce Westwood 37, Port St. Lucie 14
Foundation Academy 20, Kingdom Prep 13
Franklin County 13, North Bay Haven 0
Frostproof 30, Haines City 20
Ft. Walton Beach 21, Arnold 7
Gainesville 35, Santa Fe 6
Gaither 30, Brandon 8
George Jenkins 48, Bartow 0
Glades Central 32, Oakleaf 26
Glades Day 41, Community School of Naples 10
Godby 47, Mandarin 44
Golden Gate 31, Lemon Bay 16
Goleman 41, Westland Hialeah 0
Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola Catholic 21
Gulf Coast 28, Hialeah 14
Gulliver Prep 28, Everglades Preparatory Academy 12
Hardee 29, Sebring 28, 2OT
Harmony 41, Gateway 21
Hawthorne 60, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0
Heritage 34, Merritt Island 3
Hernando 30, Dakota Ridge, Colo. 29
Hilliard 14, Fernandina Beach 7
Holmes County 14, Bozeman School 13
IMG Academy-Blue 49, Miami Norland 14
Indian Rocks 30, Tampa Bay Christian 20
Interlachen 50, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 0
Jay 40, Cottondale 0
Jefferson 13, George Steinbrenner 6
Jefferson County 34, Sneads 15
Jones 40, Oak Ridge 13
Jordan Christian 61, Avant Garde 0
Jupiter Christian 46, Gateway Charter 14
Keswick Christian 26, Cornerstone Charter 6
Key West 28, Pine Crest 0
King's Academy 41, John Carroll Catholic 21
Kissimmee Osceola 34, St. Cloud 14
LaBelle 35, Evangelical Christian 13
Lake Gibson 22, Kathleen 16
Lake Nona 42, Boone 27
Lake Wales 46, Okeechobee 6
Lake Weir 48, Belleview 6
Lakeland 55, Cooper City 7
Lakeland Christian 14, Auburndale 13
Largo 21, East Lake 13
Lecanto 35, Hudson 31
Legacy Charter 35, Citrus Park Christian 12
Leon 22, Rickards 21
Liberty County 10, FAMU 8
Lyman 34, Lake Howell 6
Maclay 48, Aucilla Christian 14
Madison County 54, Newberry 6
Manatee 29, Palmetto 20
Marathon 22, St. Brendan 14
Mariner 39, Island Coast 14
Melbourne 42, Satellite 0
Menendez 62, St. Augustine 28
Miami Central 41, Miami Washington 5
Miami Christian 30, Ransom Everglades 7
Miami Palmetto 26, Naples 17
Miami Southridge 15, North Miami 6
Milton, Ga. 42, Cardinal Gibbons 17
Mitchell 14, River Ridge 0
Monarch 45, Hollywood Hills 16
Monsignor Pace 30, Clewiston 10
Moore Haven 14, Lake Placid 6
Mosley 33, Gadsden County 7
Mulberry 7, Poinciana 0
Munroe Day 45, Georgia Christian, Ga. 0
Nature Coast Tech 41, South Sumter 20
Navarre 53, Pensacola Washington 12
Niceville 42, East Ridge 17
North Marion 35, Ocala Forest 8
North Port 14, Ida S. Baker 7
Oasis 39, Marco Island 0
Ocala Trinity Catholic 39, Lake Highland 0
Ocala Vanguard 25, Buchholz 14
Ocoee 49, Olympia 19
Orange Park 35, Nease 6
Orlando Christian 42, Mount Dora Christian 13
Orlando Freedom 36, Celebration 7
Out-of-Door Academy 41, Bayshore Christian 8
P.K. Yonge 41, Keystone Heights 14
Pace 37, Pensacola 22
Palm Bay 46, Martin County 7
Palm Beach Central 48, Miami Ferguson 0
Palm Beach Gardens 44, Royal Palm Beach 7
Palm Beach Lakes 34, Lake Worth 6
Palmer Trinity 38, Somerset Silver Palms 24
Park Vista Community 31, West Boca Raton Community 0
Pasco 54, Gulf 8
Paxon 28, Wolfson 22
Pike Liberal Arts, Ala. 41, Freeport 28
Plant 40, Robinson 6
Plant City 17, Hillsborough 7
Plantation 37, Blanche Ely 6
Ponte Vedra 39, Palatka 26
Port Charlotte 52, South Fort Myers 6
Port Orange Atlantic 34, Bell 0
Port St. Joe 14, Marianna 9
Ridge Community 28, Boca Raton Community 14
Ridgeview 24, Creekside 14
Riverdale 35, Palmetto Ridge 7
Riverview 7, Tampa Freedom 0
Rockledge 49, West Orange 42
Rocky Bayou Christian 42, Snook Christian, Ala. 14
Sandalwood 35, Fleming Island 13
Santa Fe Catholic 9, Seven Rivers Christian 6, OT
Seffner Christian 49, Southwest Florida Christian 0
Seminole Osceola 21, Dunedin 13
Sickles 39, Durant 6
Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 45, Boca Raton Christian 14
South Dade 42, Southwest Miami 0
South Fork 23, Fort Pierce Central 14
South Lake 54, Lake Minneola 35
South Walton 32, Walton 6
Southeast 15, Sarasota 9
Space Coast 28, Father Lopez Catholic 26
Spoto 20, Lennard 15
Springstead 17, Weeki Wachee 0
St. Andrew's 34, Pembroke Pines 24
St. John Neumann 21, St. Petersburg Catholic 12
St. Joseph Academy 42, St. Francis 6
St. Petersburg 37, Lakewood 21
St. Stephen's Episcopal 17, Cambridge Christian 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Piper 6
Stranahan 6, South Broward 0
Strawberry Crest 7, King 6
Superior Collegiate 32, Barron Collier 31
Tampa Catholic 30, Tarpon Springs 0
The Villages 48, Hamilton County 0
Treasure Coast 34, Cocoa 29
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 47, Ribault 0
Umatilla 42, Mount Dora 13
Union County 40, Merritt Island Christian 0
University Christian 64, Wildwood 28
Venice 19, Sarasota Riverview 2
Vero Beach 46, Wellington 0
Victory Christian 28, Tenoroc 6
Wakulla 30, Chiles 7
West Broward 48, Coral Glades 10
West Florida 40, Tate 20
West Nassau County 31, Episcopal 7
Westminster Christian 51, West Park Prep 6
Windermere Prep 49, Eagle's View 0
Winter Haven 28, Sebastian River 10
Winter Park 34, Oviedo 10
Wiregrass Ranch 43, Wesley Chapel 14
Zephyrhills 10, Sunlake 7, OT
Zephyrhills Christian 20, North Florida Christian 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bronson vs. Lafayette, ppd. to Sep 1st.
Inlet Grove vs. Berean Christian, ppd. to Oct 4th.
Land O'Lakes vs. Anclote, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/