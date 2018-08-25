PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander Central 50, Wilkes Central 7

Apex Middle Creek 28, Wake Forest Heritage 24

Asheville 35, Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 10

Asheville Reynolds 17, Shelby 14

Asheville School 27, Oakbrook Prep, S.C. 12

Belmont Cramer 22, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 20

Belmont South Point 42, Lincolnton 7

Bertie County 36, Northampton County 16

Bessemer City 27, East Gaston 6

Brevard 42, Rosman 0

Canton Pisgah 28, Enka 6

Carrboro 48, East Chapel Hill 6

Catawba Bandys 49, Newton Foard 14

Central Cabarrus 21, Hickory Ridge 7

Charlotte Catholic 37, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Country Day 54, Carolina Pride 14

Charlotte Garinger 41, Charlotte Harding 21

Charlotte Independence 54, Huntersville Hopewell 19

Charlotte Latin 16, Timberland, S.C. 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 36, Matthews Butler 28

Charlotte Myers Park 50, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7

Charlotte Northside Christian 38, Statesville Christian 0

Charlotte Vance 36, Monroe 20

Cherokee 27, Choctaw Central, Miss. 6

Cherryville 26, Forest City Chase 15

Chocowinity Southside 27, Holly Ridge Dixon 20

Clinton 14, East Bladen 0

Clover, S.C. 35, Gastonia Forestview 3

Concord Robinson 27, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 19

Cornelius Hough 48, Charlotte Providence 10

Currituck County 48, Camden County 0

Davie County 21, North Davidson 14

Durham Jordan 53, Fayetteville Smith 34

East Carteret 21, West Carteret 14

East Forsyth 35, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14

East Henderson 48, North Henderson 0

East Rowan 42, South Rowan 0

East Surry 35, Boonville Starmount 12

East Wilkes 36, Surry Central 6

Eastern Alamance 64, Burlington Cummings 0

Eastern Wayne 19, Goldsboro 18

Eden Morehead 48, Martinsville, Va. 6

Elkin 21, North Surry 17

Farmville Central 21, North Lenoir 14

Fayetteville Pine Forest 25, Concord 0

Fayetteville Sanford 29, Fayetteville Britt 15

Fayetteville Seventy-First 25, Cape Fear 0

Franklinton 41, Bunn 14

Gastonia Ashbrook 35, East Mecklenburg 21

Gastonia Huss 28, Concord Cox Mill 20

Gates County 50, Oxford Webb 12

Grayson County, Va. 28, Alleghany County 7

Greenbrier Christian, Va. 35, Cary Christian 12

Greene Central 38, Pikeville Aycock 35

Greensboro Dudley 42, Jamestown Ragsdale 7

Greensboro Grimsley 50, Asheboro 7

Greensboro Page 48, Northern Guilford 0

Greenville Rose 34, Wilmington Laney 6

Halifax Academy 30, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 20

Havelock 77, New Bern 13

Hayesville 28, Copper Basin, Tenn. 13

Hendersonville 35, West Henderson 7

Hickory St. Stephens 44, Claremont Bunker Hill 6

High Point Christian Academy 23, Raleigh Ravenscroft 14

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, Monroe Piedmont 6

Jacksonville 35, East Duplin 21

Jacksonville White Oak 20, Richlands 12

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 47, Arcadia, Va. 20

Kinston 26, North Pitt 6

Lake Norman 2, Statesville 0

Lake Norman Charter 28, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14

Lee County 38, Holly Springs 20

Lenoir Hibriten 58, West Caldwell 0

Maiden 68, East Burke 0

Manteo 58, Columbia 27

McDowell County 52, Avery County 27

Metrolina Christian Academy 46, Monroe Union Academy 0

Mint Hill Rocky River 23, Charlotte Berry Tech 10

Mitchell County 27, Concord Cannon 6

Morganton Patton 23, R-S Central 7

Morrisville Green Hope 33, Apex 7

Mount Airy 34, West Stokes 28

Murphy 35, Franklin 14

National Christian Academy, Md. 40, Polk County 8

North Iredell 28, East Bend Forbush 22

North Mecklenburg 55, Charlotte Olympic 26

North Moore 52, North Stokes 0

North Raleigh Christian 34, Fayetteville Christian 6

Northern Nash 30, Southeast Raleigh 13

Northwest Cabarrus 35, Mount Pleasant 12

Northwest Guilford 48, Western Guilford 21

Oak Grove 40, Winston-Salem Carver 12

Pamlico County 38, Ayden-Grifton 28

Pasquotank County 44, Northwest Halifax 6

Pembroke Swett 34, Wilmington Ashley 14

Pfafftown Reagan 47, North Forsyth 7

Princeton 50, Newton Grove Midway 36

Providence Grove 10, Western Harnett 7

Raleigh Broughton 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 7

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 34, Southern Durham 0

Raleigh Enloe 13, Southern Lee 12

Raleigh Sanderson 26, Knightdale 21

Raleigh Wakefield 31, Raleigh Millbrook 9

Randleman 42, Southwestern Randolph 14

Reidsville 55, Mayodan McMichael 7

Ridge View, S.C. 33, Charlotte Providence Day 7

Riverside Martin 21, Washington County 14

Robersonville South Creek 41, Perquimans 6

Rocky Mount 25, Greenville Conley 21

Rocky Mount Prep 36, Bear Grass 28

Salemburg Lakewood 14, Rocky Point Trask 6

Salemburg Lakewood 14, Rocky Point Trask 6

Shelby Crest 42, Asheville Roberson 6

South Brunswick 41, West Bladen 12

South Central Pitt 38, West Craven 22

South Columbus 21, Fayetteville Byrd 14

South Granville 14, South Johnston 7

South Iredell 54, West Iredell 7

South Lenoir 20, Jones County 12

SouthWest Edgecombe 47, North Edgecombe 0

Southern Alamance 29, Graham 14

Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Gray's Creek 21

Southlake Christian 38, Hickory Grove Christian 6

Southwest Guilford 28, High Point Andrews 3

Southwest Onslow 29, Wallace-Rose Hill 20

St. Pauls 27, Cameron Union Pines 20

Swansboro 18, Croatan 12

Sylva Smoky Mountain 56, Swain County 6

Tarboro 48, Washington 0

Tellico Plains, Tenn. 42, Andrews 20

Thomasville 36, West Montgomery 12

Topsail 54, Pender County 7

Trinity Christian 62, Raleigh Wake Christian 13

Trinity Wheatmore 44, East Davidson 0

Village Christian 62, Concord First Assembly 6

Wake Forest 49, Richmond County 28

Warsaw Kenan 57, Southern Wayne 16

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24, Kannapolis Brown 0

Wendell Corinth Holders 41, West Johnston 27

West Davidson 14, South Davidson 0

West Mecklenburg 46, West Charlotte 18

Western Alamance 26, Burlington Williams 7

Whiteville 14, West Brunswick 7

Wilmington Hoggard 37, Orange 7

Wilmington New Hanover 24, Jacksonville Northside 14

Wilson Beddingfield 30, Smithfield-Selma 0

Wilson Fike 30, East Wake 14

Wilson Hunt 14, Hertford County 0

Winston-Salem Reynolds 61, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/