PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 40, Bruce 14

Bayou Aca. 48, Riverfield, La. 25

Belmont 16, Smithville 12

Biggersville 59, Middleton, Tenn. 12

Booneville 28, Mooreville 14

Brandon 14, Madison Central 7

Byhalia 26, Holly Springs 12

CBHS, Tenn. 17, Grenada 7

Caledonia 40, West Lowndes 12

Calhoun Aca. 36, Kemper Aca. 26

Canton 48, Hazlehurst 16

Carroll Aca. 38, Benton Academy 0

Center Hill 42, St. George's, Tenn. 28

Central Holmes 36, Amite School 22

Centreville Aca. 24, North Delta 6

Charleston 39, West Bolivar 0

Clinton Christian Academy 48, Glenbrook, La. 14

Collins 32, Seminary 29

Columbia 40, Richton 13

Columbus Christian 14, Porter's Chapel Aca. 8

Cordova, Tenn. 21, Southaven 14

Corinth 29, Shannon 28

DeSoto Central 42, Amory 0

East Union 33, Falkner 32

Fayette Academy, Tenn. 42, Northpoint Christian 13

Forest 23, New Hope 0

Gautier 35, Ocean Springs 28

Gulfport 14, George County 0

Hamilton 42, Coldwater 12

Hancock 10, Pearl River Central 7

Heritage Aca. 35, Kirk Aca. 7

Holmes County Central 52, Yazoo City 29

Humphreys Aca. 42, DeSoto, Ark. 12

Indianola Aca. 33, Pillow Aca. 12

Itawamba AHS 35, Ripley 7

Jackson Aca. 31, Washington School 0

Jackson Prep 51, East Rankin Aca. 0

Kossuth 34, Independence 29

Lafayette 41, Cleveland Central 6

Lake Cormorant 13, Senatobia 6, OT

Lanier 22, Morton 13

Laurel 55, Callaway 13

Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 47, Rosa Fort 14

Leake Aca. 28, St. Aloysius 7

Lee Academy, Ark. 21, Potts Camp 6

Lewisburg 40, Manassas, Tenn. 13

Louisville 14, Navarre, Fla. 6

Loyd Star 45, Sacred Heart 13

Lumberton 44, North Forrest 7

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 38, Magnolia Heights 10

Magee 12, Jefferson County 0

Manchester Aca. 44, Marvell Academy, Ark. 20

Marshall Aca. 35, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 20

McAdams 30, Ethel 0

McLaurin 19, Bogue Chitto 8

Mendenhall 62, Florence 25

Moss Point 35, Pascagoula 6

Nanih Waiya 41, Hatley 6

Neshoba Central 28, Kosciusko 12

Nettleton 57, Mantachie 0

Newton County 21, Leake Central 13

North Pontotoc 20, Saltillo 3

Northeast Lauderdale 48, Kemper County 14

Oak Forest, La. 47, Copiah Aca. 12

Oak Grove 49, Purvis 7

Oak Hill Aca. 21, Deer Creek School 0

Okolona 19, J.Z. George 14

Olive Branch 21, Collierville, Tenn. 14

Parklane Aca. 31, Simpson Aca. 8

Pearl 36, Brookhaven 7

Pelahatchie 38, Lake 16

Picayune 28, Poplarville 20

Pontotoc 21, Houston 7

Prairie View, La. 38, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 8

Prentiss Christian 43, Claiborne, La. 6

Quitman 34, Southeast Lauderdale 6

Raleigh 18, Mize 8

Resurrection Catholic 51, Perry Central 45

River Oaks, La. 26, Union Aca. 22

Russell Christian Academy 41, Tuscaloosa Christian School, Ala. 8

Salem 38, Enterprise Lincoln 14

Scott Central 43, Enterprise Clarke 14

Sebastopol 38, Clarkdale 0

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 26, Hebron Christian 0

Shaw 12, West Tallahatchie 0

Silliman, La. 15, Columbia Aca. 14

Simmons 28, Coahoma AHS 0

South Pike 45, Franklin Co. 6

St. Andrew's 14, Noxapater 6

St. Joseph-Madison 35, Newton 22

St. Martin 23, Forest Hill 0

St. Patrick 40, Snook Christian, Ala. 0

Starkville 30, Noxubee County 6

Starkville Aca. 21, Lamar School 20

Sumrall 36, South Jones 7

Sylva-Bay Aca. 17, Tri-County Aca. 14

Tallulah, La. 49, Delta Aca. 22

Taylorsville 28, Northeast Jones 25

Tunica Academy 40, Memphis Nighthawks, Tenn. 0

Tupelo 34, Meridian 24

Union 43, Choctaw Central 35

Vancleave 45, Forrest Co. AHS 14

Walnut 43, Benton County 8

Water Valley 34, Eupora 8

Wayne Aca. 21, South Choctaw Academy, Ala. 14

Wayne County 10, West Jones 6

West Harrison 22, Bay 21

West Lauderdale 25, Greene County 14

West Lincoln 23, Mount Olive 14

Winona 41, Strayhorn 3

Winston Aca. 29, Newton Co. Aca. 14

Yazoo County 12, Murrah 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crystal Springs vs. Wesson, ccd.

Hickory Flat vs. H.W. Byers, ccd.

Natchez vs. Wilkinson County, ccd.

Port Gibson vs. McComb, ccd.

Vicksburg vs. Clarksdale, ccd.

Warren Central vs. Oxford, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/