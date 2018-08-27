Foxconn, UW-Madison leaders to make announcement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Leaders of Foxconn Technology Group and the University of Wisconsin-Madison are planning to make what they call a "major announcement" on campus Monday.

Foxconn's CEO Terry Gou was to join with UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank for the announcement at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.

Foxconn is developing a site in southeast Wisconsin for a display screen factory and campus. But it's also talked about opening a medical manufacturing facility and met with UW officials to discuss that possibility.

Foxconn leaders also previously met with officials at UW-Madison's Carbone Cancer Center.

Foxconn's Gou has supported cancer research in Asia. Both his first wife and his younger brother died of cancer.