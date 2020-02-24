Four arraigned for alleged hazing at suburban Detroit school

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Four suburban Detroit high school football players were arraigned Monday on misdemeanor assault and battery charges in connection with an alleged locker room hazing incident.

Michael Anthony Young, Sean Vanard Bonery and Rick Dwayne Pearson, all 18, and 17-year-old Galiko Tyreese Lovelace attend Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School. They were arraigned before 37th District Judge Matthew P. Sabaugh. All pleaded not guilty and were released on $1,000 personal bonds. It wasn’t immediately known if the teens have legal representation.

Warren police began investigating the alleged assault on other players with broomsticks in October. After St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wending and Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer made a public plea for help several witnesses, including two alleged victims, came forward. The case is being handled by the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office due to a potential conflict of interest in Macomb County.

De La Salle officials have acknowledged that some form of hazing occurred and ended the team’s season by forfeiting a playoff game last fall. The school fired coach Mike Giannone in December.