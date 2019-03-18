Fort Lewis to start program for San Juan College transfers

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Fort Lewis College in Colorado is set to start a new scholarship transfer program for graduates of San Juan College in New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reports the Durango, Colorado college is launching this fall a new reciprocal program for San Juan College graduates that could award them with a merit-based scholarship to pay in-state tuition rates.

Currently, New Mexico students who graduate with an associate degree and have a 3.0 GPA can apply for the New Mexico Reciprocal Scholarship.

San Juan College students starting in the Fall 2019 semester with a GPA of 2.75 or higher can apply to transfer to Fort Lewis College at the in-state tuition rate.

Officials say around 500 students in the last 10 years have transferred from San Juan to Fort Lewis.

___

