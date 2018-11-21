Former university student pleads guilty in fatal shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A former Western Kentucky University student charged in the fatal shooting of another student has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.

The Daily News reports 22-year-old Peter G. Gall entered the plea Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court. Originally he had been charged with second-degree manslaughter in last year's death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

Gall said the two had been "play fighting" after a day of drinking and tailgating outside a football game and the shooting was accidental.

The plea agreement calls for Gall to serve four years in prison.

Formal sentencing is set for Jan. 22.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com