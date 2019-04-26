Former student carrying gun arrested at school in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former student has been arrested after bringing a gun to a high school near Birmingham, Alabama.

News outlets report the 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning after staff at McAdory High School in McCalla found him in a bathroom with a loaded handgun.

The former student has not attended the school since December, according to school officials.

The school was put on lockdown, which has been lifted. No injuries were reported.

A statement from the school system says classes resumed normally after the incident.