Former Rutgers doctor charged with spying on women

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A former professor at Rutgers University's medical school is charged in a 160-count indictment with using a hidden camera to film women in in a bathroom.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office released the indictment Wednesday.

James Goydos was director of Melanoma and Soft Tissue Oncology at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and a professor at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

A Rutgers spokesman says Goydos was banned from university property last year and later resigned. The university said none of the alleged crimes were related to patient care.

The indictment also charges Goydos with multiple counts including official misconduct, computer theft and impersonation.

An attorney who represented Goydos when he was initially arrested last year didn't return a message seeking comment Wednesday.