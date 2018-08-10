Former Illinois coach gets 60 years in prison for sex crimes

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois basketball coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault involving two players has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 54-year-old Barry Wolfe of Martinsville to the maximum sentence after hearing from victims Friday. One victim said in a written statement that high school was a living hell because of Wolfe's actions.

Wolfe coached the Central Illinois Storm, an American Athletic Union basketball program for girls age 17 and younger in Illinois and Indiana.

He was charged last year with 55 counts of criminal sexual abuse and assault. Prosecutors said the assaults occurred between 2013 and 2015 and the victims were between 15 and 16.

Wolfe pleaded guilty in June to four counts of criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said the plea deal spared the victims from needing to testify.