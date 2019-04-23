Former Florida forward Keith Stone transferring to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Former University of Florida forward Keith Stone is transferring to the University of Miami for his senior season.

The 6-foot-8 Stone, a South Florida native, expects to graduate this summer and will be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2019-20.

Stone averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games for Florida this season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 19. He started 39 games in three seasons with the Gators.

