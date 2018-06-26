Former Florida Gov. Bush talking education in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former presidential candidate and ex-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is visiting North Carolina to discuss education reform with the state's top public schools administrator.

Bush plans to participate in a lunch-time conversation Tuesday with Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson inside a downtown Raleigh skyscraper. Their discussion is supposed to focus on how to help K-12 education make students get prepared to meet current and future workforce demands.

Bush is the founder of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, which advances policies such as school-choice and early literacy programs, personalized learning and course access.

The event is being hosted by the nonprofit Grow Great NC, which backs education reform efforts.