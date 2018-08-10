Former Charleston police chief is new Clemson chief

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The former police chief in Charleston is now the new police chief for Clemson University.

The school announced Friday that Greg Mullen is its new police chief and associate vice president for public safety.

Clemson says Mullen had been interim chief since May and was the best candidate after a nationwide search.

Mullen spent 11 years as Charleston's police chief and was running the police force when nine black church members were killed in a racist attack during Bible study at Emmanuel AME Church in 2015. The suspect in that case was sentenced to death.

Mullen said in a news release that he understands he has to balance public safety with an environment where people can enjoy themselves with a full college experience.