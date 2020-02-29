Former British Prime Minister Theresa May to speak at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is speaking at Brown University.

May is giving an address about global affairs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the university's campus in Providence. University President Christina Paxson will lead a discussion on the successes, challenges and inspirations behind May's decades-long government career.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance and tickets are limited.

May served as prime minister for three years. In her final months, Parliament repeatedly rejected the Brexit divorce deal with the European Union that was the cornerstone of her administration. She finally accepted that her Conservative Party was hopelessly divided on the issue, and succumbed to pressure to step down.

She was succeeded by Boris Johnson in July. She continues to serve as a member of Parliament.

May's address is titled “Politics, Populism and Polarization: Perspectives on the Global Economy.”

The event is part of a lecture series in memory of Stephen A. Ogden Jr., Class of 1960. Ogden died in 1963 from injuries he suffered in a car accident during his junior year.