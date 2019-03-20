Florida Senate panel delays vote on school safety bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Senate committee has postponed consideration of broad school safety bill that would make some teachers eligible to carry weapons in the classroom.

Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee Chairman Tom Lee said time ran out Wednesday to vote on the bill. The Brandon Republican said the measure would be scheduled again next Tuesday. A House committee takes up its version Thursday.

The bill proposes several changes to a school safety law passed last year after a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Currently, school districts can allow non-teaching staff and teachers who have another role at a school, such as a sports coach, to carry arms under a voluntary program.

The Senate bill expands eligibility to carry weapons to all teachers.