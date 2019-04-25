Florida House passes bill on teaching human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Children in Florida public schools would be taught about the dangers and warning signs of human trafficking under a bill passed by the state House.

The vote was 112-0 Thursday for the bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams of Fort Lauderdale and Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia of Titusville. The measure would include human trafficking in the health classes currently taught in Florida public schools.

The curriculum would focus on how to recognize and understand human trafficking, as well as child abuse.

Twenty-two Florida school districts already include human trafficking information in their health classes.

Sponsors say the course will save lives and prevent many children from becoming victims.

A similar bill is moving in the state Senate.