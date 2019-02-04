Flooding closes Ronald McDonald House in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Families staying at a Ronald McDonald House in Chicago have been forced to move after a pipe burst caused significant flood damage following frigidly cold weather last week.

The facility houses families who have children undergoing treatment at the nearby University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.

About half a dozen families moved to a hotel Friday because of the damage at the home, which can house up to 22 families. Officials with Ronald McDonald House Charities say it will take two to three months to repair the home.

Charity officials say crews are ripping out drywall, ceilings and flooring. Kitchen and laundry appliances will also need to be replaced.

Officials hope donations will pay for hotel rooms, meals and transportation for the families who would have stayed at the home.