Flint school placed on lockdown after shot fired outside

Police secure Flex High School, an alternative charter high school in Flint, Mich., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after a gunshot was fired outside of the building. The school is on lockdown, and there are no injuries reported. Flint police officials confirmed at least two people are in custody, while one person is outstanding. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Police in Flint have arrested several people after a gunshot was fired outside a public charter high school.

Deputy police Chief Devon Bernritter says the shot was fired about 10 a.m. Wednesday on the grounds of Flex High School of Michigan following "an altercation" among a group of people not connected to the school.

The group scattered after the shot was fired. No one was reported injured. One person still was being sought by police.

The school temporarily was placed on lockdown and Bernritter said students and staff were safe.

Classes were dismissed and students were sent home following the lockdown.