Firefighter graduation ceremony scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The ranks of 13 Massachusetts fire departments are being bolstered next week with a graduation ceremony at the state Department of Fire Services facility in Springfield.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans will present certificates of completion to the new graduates at a ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony will include an honor guard and posting of colors.

The graduates represent the fire departments of Agawam, Belchertown, Bellingham, Concord, Dudley, Easthampton, Falmouth, Granby, Longmeadow, Mashpee, Springfield, Barnstable and Westborough.