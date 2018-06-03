Final motorcycle run being held in memory of slain officer

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The 20th and final charity motorcycle run in memory of slain East Hartford police officer Brian Aselton is being held to raise money for college scholarships.

Riders gathered in East Hartford Sunday morning and took off for a trip through several towns. The Journal Inquirer reports the route ends at the East Hartford Police Department with lunch and music.

The 26-year-old South Windsor native and Marines veteran was fatally shot in 1999 when he interrupted a robbery while responding to a noise complaint. The killer is serving a life prison sentence.

Organizers say this year's event will be the last. Proceeds will benefit a charity fund in Aselton's name that awards scholarships to children of East Hartford, South Windsor and Hartford police officers and Manchester Community College criminal justice students.

