Fifth-grader wins state geography bee, will compete in DC

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A student from Joseph Estabrook Elementary School has taken top honors in the 2018 Massachusetts National Geographic State Bee.

Fifth-grader Atreya Mallanna will represent Massachusetts in next month's final round in Washington D.C.

The bee, held Friday at Elms College, had over 100 fourth-to eighth-graders competing to make it to the final round.

Atreya won a prize of $200, a visual atlas and a trip to compete in Washington.

The grand prize for the national round will be a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime subscription to the magazine and an all-expenses paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.