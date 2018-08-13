Feds, Providence school reach agreement on English learners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and the Providence Public Schools announced Monday that they've reached an agreement to provide better services for students who aren't fluent in English.

The settlement stems from a federal investigation. Under the agreement, the district will properly identify and place English learners when they enroll, and communicate with parents in a language they understand. It also provides for adequate English language services and a sufficient number of English as a Second Language teachers.

The district has about 8,000 non-English fluent students, out of roughly 24,000 students.

Superintendent Christopher Maher said the district acknowledged its shortcomings and worked in a "cordial and collaborative" manner with federal authorities to address them. The Department of Justice commended the district for its cooperation.

An additional $1.1 million was budgeted in the upcoming school year for new teachers and resources to improve English learner programs. The district agreed to provide professional development to all teachers with English learners in their classrooms, and revise how students are screened for services.

The district is trying to recruit additional teachers and plans to offer incentives for current teachers to become certified to teach English as a second language, after struggling to recruit enough. It's creating a newcomer program at Mount Pleasant High School for recent U.S. arrivals and refugees.

The U.S. attorney in Rhode Island, Stephen Dambruch, said English learners will receive the services they are legally entitled to and deserve as a result of the settlement agreement.

Providence students and their families speak 55 different languages and hail from 91 countries, according to the district.