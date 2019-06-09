Family: Settlement reached in Louisiana school altercation

BRUSLY, La. (AP) — The grandmother of a Louisiana teenager shown on video being slammed to the ground by an officer at school says she has reached a settlement in her lawsuit against police and the school district.

The Advocate newspaper says Doris Snearl disclosed the settlement on Friday, but declined to provide details.

Video from Brusly Middle School showed an officer wrestling with the student before slamming him down. Another officer later comes in to help handcuff the student and slams him against a desk.

The two officers are facing charges in connection with the incident.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com